430 new Idaho COVID-19 cases Thursday, 1 new death
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho officials reported 430 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death on Thursday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 34,617
There are a total of 31,943 confirmed cases and 2,674 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 32 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. You can view more HERE.
Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update for Thursday. You can view more HERE.
Eastern Idaho Public Health has confirmed the death of two more individuals due to COVID-19. You can view more HERE.
The Eastern Idaho Public Health Board of Health (BOH) met Thursday and determined Teton County had met the metric to return to the Minimal (green) Risk Level. You can read more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Custer and Jefferson Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category.
Clark, Fremont, Lemhi, Madison and Teton Counties are in the Minimal Risk Category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Bonneville County, Twin Falls County and Kootenai County.
The state is reporting there are 17,599 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.2 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 61 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 9,828 cases.
The state said 15 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 1,551, and 1 new case has been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 407.
There are 2,683 asymptomatic reported cases and 2,300 cases among health care workers.
1 new death was reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 407.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 2 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 8 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 13 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 48 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 101 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 235 people were 80+
95.33% of deaths with known race were White. 0.49% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.98% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.23% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.23% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 3 deaths is pending.
88.15% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 11.85% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 2 death is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|10,942
250
80
50
|881
56
6
13
|138
3
1
1
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|590
1,654
593
65
541
211
543
3
|19
186
83
15
53
36
40
1
|6
35
6
0
5
1
6
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|2,050
139
310
388
42
131
73
22
|387
21
63
61
7
17
20
3
|13
0
0
1
0
3
0
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|799
670
57
170
64
42
19
28
|51
31
4
12
12
0
3
0
|4
9
0
0
0
0
0
0
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|2,302
231
45
124
204
|20
7
0
0
2
|31
0
1
2
17
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|326
51
257
25
10
|25
0
10
2
1
|20
0
0
0
0
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|7,186
219
667
286
25
293
|432
26
89
30
1
22
|88
2
4
5
1
4
|TOTAL
|31,943
|2,674
|407
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
