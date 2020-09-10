Teton County mandatory face coverings and other restrictions order rescinded

Coronavirus Coverage

TETON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Eastern Idaho Public Health Board of Health (BOH) met Thursday and determined Teton County had met the metric to return to the Minimal (green) Risk Level.

The metric was met by having its active case rate below the threshold of 10/10,000 population for the most recent 7-day period.

Although the BOH at EIPH rescinded the Order for Teton County, this does not alleviate the need to continue to wear face coverings while in public when not able to physical distance.

There are still local mask ordinances in place in Teton County.

The following counties still have an active order for face coverings and other restrictions in place: Bonneville, Custer and Jefferson.

EIPH said if Jefferson County continues its downward trend in active cases and it falls below the metric for the seventh consecutive day, its order will be rescinded Saturday, September 12.

"Although we have been seeing a downward trend in COVID-19 cases throughout the region over the past several weeks, we still need to remain vigilant in our efforts to slow the spread of the virus especially now that schools have resumed and we are heading into influenza season," the health district said in a press release.