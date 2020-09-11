333 new Idaho COVID-19 cases Friday, 5 new deaths

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho officials reported 333 new COVID-19 cases and 5 new deaths on Friday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 34,950.

There are a total of 32,228 confirmed cases and 2,722 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 31 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update for Friday. You can view more HERE.

Eastern Idaho Public Health is reporting two more deaths due to COVID-19. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Custer and Jefferson Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category.

Clark, Fremont, Lemhi, Madison and Teton Counties are in the Minimal Risk Category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Bonneville County, Twin Falls County and Kootenai County.

The state is reporting there are 18,052 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.2 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 62 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 9,990 cases.

The state said 18 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 1,569, and 5 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 412.

There are 2,740 asymptomatic reported cases and 2,348 cases among health care workers.

5 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 412.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

8 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

13 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

49 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

101 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

239 people were 80+

95.39% of deaths with known race were White. 0.73% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.987% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.21% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.21% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 2 deaths is pending.

88.32% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 11.68% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 1 death is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 10,981

250

80

52 892

57

6

13 139

3

1

1 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 590

1,667

595

65

541

211

544

3 19

195

82

17

53

36

40

1 6

35

6

0

5

1

7

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 2,100

141

322

391

43

134

77

22 399

21

65

61

8

17

20

3 14

0

1

1

0

3

0

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 812

674

63

174

67

42

19

29 51

34

4

12

13

0

3

0 4

9

0

0

0

0

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 2,314

238

45

124

206 21

7

0

0

2 32

0

1

2

17 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 347

54

263

25

12 25

0

10

2

0 20

0

0

0

0 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 7,217

229

669

287

25

295 435

26

89

30

1

22 89

2

4

5

1

4 TOTAL 32,228 2,722 412

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.