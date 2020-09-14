253 new Idaho COVID-19 cases Monday, 4 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho officials reported 253 new COVID-19 cases and 4 new deaths on Monday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 35,532.
There are a total of 32,730 confirmed cases and 2,802 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 25 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. You can view more HERE.
SIPH has confirmed another death associated with COVID-19. You can view more HERE.
Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update for Monday. You can view more HERE.
Eastern Idaho Public Health's Board of Health passed orders of restriction for both Fremont and Madison Counties Monday morning. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Madison, Fremont, Custer and Jefferson Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category.
Clark, Lemhi and Teton Counties are in the Minimal Risk Category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Bonneville County, Canyon County, Twin Falls County, Ada County and Madison County.
The state is reporting there are 18,826 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.2 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 62 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 10,151 cases.
The state said 8 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 1,612, and 1 new case has been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 424.
There are 2,865 asymptomatic reported cases and 2,404 cases among health care workers.
4 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 419.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 2 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 8 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 14 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 49 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 104 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 242 people were 80+
94.51% of deaths with known race were White. 0.72% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.95% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.91% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.19% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 6 deaths is pending.
87.92% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 12.08% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 5 death is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|11,068
252
80
52
|912
60
6
13
|140
3
1
1
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|595
1,708
606
66
546
215
544
4
|19
203
83
17
53
39
40
1
|6
35
6
0
5
1
7
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|2,237
144
343
415
52
142
74
23
|422
21
67
66
8
19
20
3
|14
0
1
1
0
3
0
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|834
713
66
183
73
42
19
29
|58
34
4
12
13
0
3
0
|4
10
0
0
0
0
0
0
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|2,354
248
46
127
208
|21
7
0
0
2
|32
0
1
2
17
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|351
68
276
25
12
|25
0
11
2
0
|20
0
0
0
0
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|7,274
239
684
291
25
298
|444
26
89
30
1
22
|93
2
4
5
1
4
|TOTAL
|32,730
|2,802
|419
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
Comments