SIPH confirms another death due to COVID-19
BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Southeastern Idaho Public Health (SIPH) has confirmed another death associated with COVID-19 in Bingham County.
The individual was a female in her 70s.
This brings the total to 14 deaths due to COVID-19 in southeast Idaho.
Out of respect to these individuals’ families, no additional details will be released.
Eastern Idaho Public Health has reported 19 total deaths. There are 14 deaths in Bonneville, 3 in Fremont, 1 in Jefferson and 1 in Madison.
As of Sunday, there are a total 415 recorded deaths in the state of Idaho.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 2 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 8 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 14 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 49 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 101 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 241 people were 80+
95.39% of deaths with known race were White. 0.73% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.987% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.21% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.21% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 5 deaths is pending.
88.32% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 11.68% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 4 death is pending.
SIPH urges all residents to take precautions to slow the spread of COVID-19. This includes practicing social distancing at all times, wearing cloth face coverings in public places, practicing good hand hygiene, and isolating immediately if you show symptoms of COVID-19.
Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:
• Fever or chills
• Cough
• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
• Fatigue
• Muscle or body aches
• Headache
• New loss of taste or smell
• Sore throat
• Congestion or runny nose
• Nausea or vomiting
• Diarrhea
SIPH has a call center to field questions from the community and is open Monday-Friday 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. You can reach the hotline at (208) 234-5875.
Comments