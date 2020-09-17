SIPH moves Bannock County to “moderate risk” level

Coronavirus Coverage

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Southeastern Idaho Public Health’s Board of Health voted Thursday to move Bannock County to the “moderate risk” level of the COVID-19 Regional Response Plan from the “minimal risk” category.

The counties now in the moderate risk category are Bannock County Bear Lake County, Bingham County, Butte County, Caribou County and Franklin County.

Only Oneida County is in the minimal risk category, and Power County is in the high risk category.

Pocatello staff is working to determine what city programs, events or services may be impacted by the change and more information will be released as it becomes available.

Under the moderate risk level, and “in addition to the continuation of all mitigation strategies from the minimal risk level,” SIPH recommends the following:

Strongly recommend and advise the use of face coverings when in public

Limit events and social gatherings to no more than 150 people

Vulnerable populations (elderly, individuals with underlying health conditions) take extra precautions

Telework where possible and feasible with business operations

Minimize non-essential travel

Congregate living facilities (long term care, nursing homes, correctional facilities, etc.) to implement strict health policies for staff and visitors to avoid potential outbreaks

Schools should implement plans in response to these guidelines and those of the Idaho Back to School Framework 2020

You can view SIPH’s COVID-19 regional response plan HERE.