SIPH confirms another death due to COVID-19

Coronavirus Coverage

BEAR LAKE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KDIK) - Southeastern Idaho Public Health (SIPH) has confirmed the first death associated with COVID-19 in Bear Lake County.

The individual was a male in his 80s.

Out of respect to these individuals’ families, no additional details will be released.

This brings the total to 16 deaths due to COVID-19 in southeast Idaho.

“My heart is with the family, friends, and neighbors who are grieving,” Southeast Idaho Public Health Director Maggie Mann said. "Now more than ever, each of us must do our part to prevent the spread of this virus. We all must do what we can to keep each other safe.”

Eastern Idaho Public Health has reported a total of 20 deaths. There are 15 reported deaths in Bonneville, 3 in Fremont, 1 in Jefferson and 1 in Madison.

As of Sunday, the state has reported a total 443 recorded deaths in Idaho.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

9 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

16 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

56 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

109 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

251 people were 80+

93.68% of deaths with known race were White. 0.68% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.90% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.35% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.58% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 8 deaths is pending.

88.25% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 11.75% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 7 death is pending.

SIPH urges all residents to take precautions to slow the spread of COVID-19. This includes practicing social distancing at all times, wearing cloth face coverings in public places, practicing good hand hygiene, and isolating immediately if you show symptoms of COVID-19.

For more information regarding COVID-19, visit siphidaho.org or call the Southeastern Idaho Public Health Hotline Monday – Friday from 9:00 am – 4:30 pm at 208-234-5875. You can also watch us live on Facebook Monday - Friday at 11 am.