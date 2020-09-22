446 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho officials reported 446 new COVID-19 cases and 4 new deaths on Tuesday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 38,347.

There are a total of 35,105 confirmed cases and 3,242 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The latest White House Coronavirus Task Force report obtained by ABC News shows Idaho is in the red zone for new confirmed cases. You can view more HERE.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 33 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Oneida County is in the minimal risk category. Bannock County Bear Lake County, Bingham County, Butte County, Caribou County and Franklin County are in the moderate category. Power County is in the high risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 93 new cases on Tuesday. There are 30 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Clark, 8 in Fremont, 10 in Jefferson, 3 in Lemhi, 38 in Madison and 3 in Teton. There are a total of 446 active cases. You can view more HERE.

EIPH is reporting another death due to COVID-19. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Madison, Fremont, Custer and Jefferson Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category.

Clark, Lemhi and Teton Counties are in the Minimal Risk Category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Bonneville County, Canyon County, Idaho County and Madison County, .

The state is reporting there are 20,674 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.0 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 36 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 10,934 cases.

The state said 14 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 1,740, and 1 new case has been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 447.

There are 3,021 asymptomatic reported cases and 2,605 cases among health care workers.

4 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 451.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

9 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

16 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

58 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

110 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

256 people were 80+

95.12% of deaths with known race were White. 0.67% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.89% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.33% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.11% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 4 deaths is pending.

87.95% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 12.05% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 3 death is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 11,421

260

81

53 1,034

66

6

14 146

3

1

1 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 612

1,870

642

68

586

226

587

17 29

220

91

19

64

39

50

4 6

35

7

0

5

1

7

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 2,504

145

537

495

54

168

81

31 460

18

111

73

8

22

19

5 16

0

1

1

1

3

0

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 913

839

89

219

96

46

20

27 82

61

16

23

18

0

3

0 4

10

0

1

0

1

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 2,492

283

47

137

212 25

19

9

0

2 35

0

1

3

18 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 384

182

320

36

14 29

3

15

2

0 24

0

0

0

0 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 7,487

265

739

294

27

319 486

26

100

30

1

23 100

2

7

5

1

5 TOTAL 35,105 3,242 451

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

