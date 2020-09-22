Skip to Content
Coronavirus Coverage
today at 3:09 pm
Published 3:11 pm

White House Task Force report says Idaho in coronavirus ‘red zone’

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The latest White House Coronavirus Task Force report obtained by ABC News shows Idaho is in the red zone for new confirmed cases.

With more than 101 new cases per 100,00 people, Idaho is 15th in the nation for new cases.

Idaho is in the orange zone when it comes to test positivity with a rate between 8% and 10%, making Idaho the 5th highest rate in the nation according to the report.

The report lists Bonneville County as 3rd in the state for the highest number of new cases.

Ada county was number 1, and Canyon county was number 2.

You can view the full report HERE.

Idaho Governor's Report from ABC NewsDownload
