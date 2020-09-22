EIPH confirms another death due to COVID-19

Coronavirus Coverage

CUSTER COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Eastern Idaho Public Health is reporting another death due to COVID-19.

Officials report the woman was in her 60's from Bonneville County.

This brings the total reported deaths in the health district to 22. There are 16 reported deaths in Bonneville, 3 in Fremont, 1 in Jefferson, 1 in Custer and 1 in Madison.

Southeast Idaho Public Health has reported a total of 16 deaths.

As of Monday, there were a total 447 recorded deaths in the state of Idaho.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

9 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

16 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

56 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

110 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

254 people were 80+

94.85% of deaths with known race were White. 0.67% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.89% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.34% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.12% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 5 deaths is pending.

88.26% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 11.74% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 4 death is pending.