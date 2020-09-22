Skip to Content
today at 5:08 pm
Published 5:11 pm

EIPH confirms another death due to COVID-19

CUSTER COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Eastern Idaho Public Health is reporting another death due to COVID-19.

Officials report the woman was in her 60's from Bonneville County.

This brings the total reported deaths in the health district to 22. There are 16 reported deaths in Bonneville, 3 in Fremont, 1 in Jefferson, 1 in Custer and 1 in Madison.

Southeast Idaho Public Health has reported a total of 16 deaths.

As of Monday, there were a total 447 recorded deaths in the state of Idaho.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

  • 2 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
  • 9 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
  • 16 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
  • 56 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
  • 110 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
  • 254 people were 80+

94.85% of deaths with known race were White. 0.67% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.89% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.34% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.12% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 5 deaths is pending.

88.26% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 11.74% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 4 death is pending.

