EIPH confirms another death due to COVID-19

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Eastern Idaho Public Health is reporting another death due to COVID-19.

The individual was a female in her 50s from Jefferson County.

This brings the health district total to 23. There are 16 reported deaths in Bonneville, 3 in Fremont, 2 in Jefferson, 1 in Custer and 1 in Madison.

Southeast Idaho Public Health has reported a total of 16 deaths.

As of Wednesday, there were 454 total reported deaths in Idaho.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

9 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

17 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

58 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

111 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

257 people were 80+

94.93% of deaths with known race were White. 0.66% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.88% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.32% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.10% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 5 deaths is pending.

87.78% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 12.22% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 4 death is pending.