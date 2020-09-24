EIPH confirms another death due to COVID-19
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Eastern Idaho Public Health is reporting another death due to COVID-19.
The individual was a female in her 50s from Jefferson County.
This brings the health district total to 23. There are 16 reported deaths in Bonneville, 3 in Fremont, 2 in Jefferson, 1 in Custer and 1 in Madison.
Southeast Idaho Public Health has reported a total of 16 deaths.
As of Wednesday, there were 454 total reported deaths in Idaho.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 2 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 9 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 17 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 58 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 111 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 257 people were 80+
94.93% of deaths with known race were White. 0.66% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.88% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.32% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.10% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 5 deaths is pending.
87.78% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 12.22% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 4 death is pending.
