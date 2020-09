Coronavirus Coverage

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho State University saw a big jump in COVID-19 cases this week, almost doubling the numbers from last week.

School health officials say there were 25 new cases on campus this week.

22 of them students and 4 cases among staff.

A cluster was identified in students living on campus.

These students have been isolated, and other affected individuals have been notified.

