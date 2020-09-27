205 new Idaho COVID-19 cases
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho officials reported 205 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 40,501.
There are a total of 36,899 confirmed cases and 3,602 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health only issues reports Monday through Saturday.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Oneida County is in the minimal risk category. Bannock County Bear Lake County, Bingham County, Butte County, Caribou County and Franklin County are in the moderate category. Power County is in the high risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 66 new cases Sunday. There are 24 new cases in Bonneville, 2 in Fremont, 7 in Jefferson, 1 in Lemhi, 31 in Madison and 1 in Teton. There are 657 total active cases. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Madison, Fremont and Jefferson Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category.
Clark, Custer, Lemhi and Teton Counties are in the Minimal Risk Category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Madison County, Bonneville County and Jefferson County.
The state is reporting there are 21,630 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.0 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 37 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 11,581 cases.
The state said 3 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 1,814, and one new case has been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 452.
There are 3,172 asymptomatic reported cases and 2,720 cases among health care workers.
Zero new deaths were reported leaving the total recorded deaths at 460.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 2 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 9 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 18 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 59 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 112 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 260 people were 80+
94.98% of deaths with known race were White. 0.66% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.87% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.31% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.09% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 7 deaths is pending.
87.69% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 12.31% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 5 death is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|11,741
263
86
55
|1,121
79
7
15
|147
3
1
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|634
1,983
662
72
653
237
621
27
|30
241
94
19
71
47
64
4
|6
37
7
0
5
1
8
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|2,773
172
786
570
62
205
98
33
|548
19
165
101
9
28
25
5
|16
0
1
2
1
3
0
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|981
905
98
230
118
46
24
31
|122
92
23
25
22
0
3
0
|4
10
0
1
0
1
0
0
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|2,628
300
47
142
213
|26
21
10
0
2
|34
0
1
3
18
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|403
187
396
42
12
|32
11
17
2
0
|24
0
0
0
0
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|7,666
292
764
299
27
335
|502
34
112
30
1
26
|101
2
8
5
2
6
|TOTAL
|36,899
|3,602
|460
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
