EIPH confirmes 2 more deaths due to COVID-19

Coronavirus Coverage

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Eastern Idaho Public Health has confirmed two more deaths associated with COVID-19.

Both individuals were males in their 70s. One was from Bonneville County and the other was from Madison County.

This brings the total to 25 deaths in the health district. There are 17 reported deaths in Bonneville, 3 in Fremont, 2 in Jefferson, 2 in Madison and 1 in Custer.

Southeastern Idaho Public health has reported 17 deaths. There are 10 in Bingham, 5 in Bannock, 1 in Power and 1 in Bear Lake.

Out of respect to these individuals’ families, no additional details will be released.

As of Tuesday, there are 464 total recorded deaths in the state.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

9 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

18 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

60 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

112 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

263 people were 80+

94.83% of deaths with known race were White. 0.65% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.86% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.29% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.29% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 5 deaths is pending.

87.83% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 12.17% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 4 death is pending.