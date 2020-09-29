SIPH confirmed another death due to COVID-19

Coronavirus Coverage

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Southeastern Idaho Public Health has confirmed another death associated with COVID-19 in Bannock County.

The individual was a female in her 60s.

This brings the total to 17 deaths due to COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. There are 10 in Bingham, 5 in Bannock, 1 in Power and 1 in Bear Lake.

Out of respect to these individuals’ families, no additional details will be released.

Eastern Idaho Public Health has reported 23 deaths. There are 16 reported deaths in Bonneville, 3 in Fremont, 2 in Jefferson, 1 in Madison and 1 in Custer.

As of Monday, there are 460 total recorded deaths in the state.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

9 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

18 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

59 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

112 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

260 people were 80+

94.98% of deaths with known race were White. 0.66% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.87% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.31% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.09% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 7 deaths is pending.

87.69% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 12.31% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 5 death is pending.

SIPH urges all residents to take precautions to slow the spread of COVID-19. This includes practicing social distancing at all times, wearing cloth face coverings in public places, practicing good hand hygiene, and isolating immediately if you show symptoms of COVID-19.

Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

SIPH has a call center to field questions from the community and is open Monday-Friday 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. You can reach the hotline at (208) 234-5875.