D93 schools to stay in Phase 2 next week

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Bonneville School District 93 schools will stay in Phase 2 next week (Oct. 5 through Oct. 9).

On Monday, K through sixth grade schools will have a regualr day. Middle school students have a two hour online learning day, and high school students have a four hour learning day.

The district said even though District 91 and other surrounding school districts have moved some schools to alternating day schedules, D93 is not considering this.

"We do not anticipate making any major changes to our school schedules or plan anytime soon," the district said in its weekly update.

This week, the district had confirmed positive cases for COVID-19 at the following schools:

Ammon (1)

Rocky Mountain (1)

Bonneville HS (4)

Technical Careers HS (1)

Transportation (1)

Woodland Hills (1)

Cloverdale (1)

Discovery (1)

Thunder Ridge HS (2)

Hillcrest HS (1)

Ucon (1)

Sandcreek (3)

Hillview (2)

Tiebreaker (1)

The district said students who were in close contact with the individuals who tested positive have been notified and asked to quarantine according to public health guidelines.

