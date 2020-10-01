SIPH confirmed another death due to COVID-19
BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Southeastern Idaho Public Health has confirmed the first death associated with COVID-19 in Caribou County.
The individual was a male in his 60s.
Out of respect to these individuals’ families, no additional details will be released.
This brings the total to 18 deaths due to COVID-19 in southeast Idaho.
Eastern Idaho Public Health has reported 25 deaths. There are 17 reported deaths in Bonneville, 3 in Fremont, 2 in Jefferson, 2 in Madison and 1 in Custer.
As of Wednesday, there are 460 total recorded deaths in the state.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 2 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 9 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 18 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 60 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 116 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 264 people were 80+
94.67% of deaths with known race were White. 0.64% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.85% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.49% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.28% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 5 deaths is pending.
87.74% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 12.26% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 4 death is pending.
SIPH urges all residents to take precautions to slow the spread of COVID-19. This includes practicing social distancing at all times, wearing cloth face coverings in public places, practicing good hand hygiene, and isolating immediately if you show symptoms of COVID-19.
Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
SIPH has a call center to field questions from the community and is open Monday-Friday 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. You can reach the hotline at (208) 234-5875.
Comments