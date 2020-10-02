677 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho officials reported 677 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths on Friday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 43,238.

There are a total of 39,137 confirmed cases and 4,101 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 81 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Oneida County is in the minimal risk category. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham and Caribou Counties are in the moderate risk category. Butte, Franklin and Power Counties are in the high risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update for Friday. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category.

Clark County is the only county in the Minimal Risk Category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Twin Falls County, Madison County, Bonneville County and Canyon County.

The state is reporting there are 22,568 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 38.90 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 36 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 12,406 cases.

The state said 20 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 1,893, and 2 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 462.

There are 3,309 asymptomatic reported cases and 2,910 cases among health care workers.

2 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 474.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

9 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

18 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

61 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

118 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

266 people were 80+

95.57% of deaths with known race were White. 0.63% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.84% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.48% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.27% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 1 death is pending.

87.97% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 12.03% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 0 death is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 12,140

291

89

57 1,203

83

8

15 148

3

1

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 658

2,193

700

74

710

269

679

30 33

260

98

20

84

55

69

7 6

38

7

0

6

1

8

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 2,933

194

924

641

67

224

111

35 598

23

191

131

9

35

27

5 17

1

2

3

1

3

0

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 1109

962

109

256

146

48

26

41 204

133

31

36

22

0

3

2 5

10

1

1

0

1

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 2,757

327

49

149

215 33

30

10

3

2 35

0

1

3

18 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 434

208

552

58

36 35

12

18

5

0 24

0

0

0

1 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 7,841

303

811

304

28

352 531

43

122

31

1

31 102

3

9

5

2

6 TOTAL 39,137 4,101 474

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.