Locals ask for recall of District 91 school board

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Doug Swanson, owner of Bill’s Bike & Run in Idaho Falls, is starting a recall campaign against the board.

It's in response to the District 91 School Board’s decision to move to a hybrid schedule starting October 12.

Swanson said in a Facebook post, “As of 9/25. 10000 students in the district 22 confirmed cases (99.997 recovery rate). So with 318 students quarantined we are talking about 296 healthy kids missing school, activities and so much more. Even with no public comment allowed at this meeting our support shows how much we care about those 296 students and what the future holds for them. PLEASE TAKE TIME TO HELP THEM!”

Swanson said a group is being organized to get the recall started.

Idaho Falls, Skyline and Compass Academy schools will move to the Stage 3/Yellow Phase while other schools in the district will remain in Stage 4/Blue Phase.

Margaret Wimborne, PIO for District 91, said as of the night of October 1, the District reported “more than or close to 50 active cases.” She said confirmed cases are having the biggest impact in District 91 high schools.

Many students have had to self-isolate due to coming in contact with positive-testing students. These quarantine periods are causing absentee rates to be increasingly high within our local high schools. The goal of the school board is to keep students in school and the new Phase 3/Yellow Stage plans will hopefully assist with these endeavors.

Under the change, students at Skyline, Idaho Falls High Schools and Compass Academy with last names beginning with A to K will attend class on Mondays and Wednesdays and do online learning on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

Students with last names beginning with L to Z will attend class on Tuesdays and Thursdays and do online learning Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

The new schedule is expected to improve social distancing in hallways, cafeterias and common areas. It should also give teachers an opportunity to provide better instruction and student support, because there will be a more consistent schedule and less absenteeism.

The board said it would continue to re-evaluate its plan.

You can find more information about the plan here.

Idaho’s test-positivity rate, per 100,000, is 6.7%. The eastern Idaho rate is 16%.

Idaho Falls Community Hospital (IFCH) and Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center (EIRMC) both report an uptick in the severity of cases. While running close to intensive care capacity, they say the significant impact of COVID-19 hospitalizations is on hospital staff.