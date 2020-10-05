SIPH confirms 2 more deaths due to COVID-19
SOUTHEAST IDAHO (KIFI/KIDK) - Southeastern Idaho Public Health has confirmed two more deaths associated with COVID-19 in southeast Idaho.
One individual was a female in her 70s from Bannock County, and the other individual was a male in his 80s from Franklin County.
This was the first confirmed death due to COVID-19 in Franklin County.
This brings the total to 20 deaths due to COVID-19 in southeast Idaho.
Out of respect to these individuals’ families, no additional details will be released.
Eastern Idaho Public Health has reported a total 27 deaths in the health district. There are 17 reported deaths in Bonneville, 3 in Fremont, 3 in Jefferson, 2 in Madison, 1 in Teton and 1 in Custer.
As of Sunday, there are 482 total recorded deaths in the state.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 2 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 9 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 18 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 63 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 120 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 270 people were 80+
93.98% of deaths with known race were White. 0.62% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.83% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.45% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.24% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 9 death is pending.
87.97% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 12.03% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 8 death is pending.
SIPH urges all residents to take precautions to slow the spread of COVID-19. This includes practicing social distancing at all times, wearing cloth face coverings in public places, practicing good hand hygiene, and isolating immediately if you show symptoms of COVID-19.
Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
SIPH has a call center to field questions from the community and is open Monday-Friday 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. You can reach the hotline at (208) 234-5875.
