660 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho officials reported 660 new COVID-19 cases and 5 new deaths on Tuesday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 45,082

There are a total of 40,685 confirmed cases and 4,397 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 62 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. You can view more HERE.

SIPH has also confirmed another death associated with COVID-19 in Caribou County. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Oneida County is in the minimal risk category. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham and Caribou Counties are in the moderate risk category. Butte, Franklin and Power Counties are in the high risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update for Tuesday. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category.

Clark County is the only county in the Minimal Risk Category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Madison County, Bonneville County, Canyon County and Twin Falls County.

The state is reporting there are 23,288 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 38.80 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 36 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 12,990 cases.

The state said 21 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 1,932, and 2 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 468.

There are 3,427 asymptomatic reported cases and 2,983 cases among health care workers.

5 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 492.

The first death in the age category 18 to 29 was reported Tuesday.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

1 person died between the ages of 18 and 29

2 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

9 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

18 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

64 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

124 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

274 people were 80+

94.72% of deaths with known race were White. 0.61% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.81% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.42% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.42% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 5 death is pending.

88.11% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 11.89% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 4 death is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 12,474

299

95

59 1,293

89

8

15 153

4

1

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 672

2,315

724

77

773

288

729

31 34

273

106

20

88

56

70

7 6

40

7

0

7

1

8

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 3,099

210

1,169

681

68

278

118

37 640

24

234

137

9

35

27

5 17

1

2

3

1

3

0

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 1189

997

117

264

176

51

27

48 270

153

31

40

26

1

3

2 6

10

2

1

1

1

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 2,841

339

49

152

215 43

32

11

3

2 39

0

1

3

18 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 454

221

628

75

41 38

12

19

7

0 24

0

0

0

1 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 7,952

306

838

314

27

359 540

43

123

31

1

33 103

4

9

5

2

6 TOTAL 40,685 4,397 492

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

