LDS Church leader Gerrit W. Gong and wife diagnosed with COVID-19
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KIFI/KIDK) - The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Tuesday Elder Gerrit W.Gong and his wife have tested positive with COVID-19.
Officials said their condition is mild and is being closely monitored by doctors.
The following statement has been issued by Church spokesman Eric Hawkins:
As shared in General Conference this weekend, Elder Gerrit W. Gong was recently exposed to COVID-19 and did not participate in conference in person. He and Sister Gong have now tested positive for the virus. Their condition is mild, but they are being cautious and their health is being carefully monitored by doctors. The Church will follow all appropriate health protocols for contact tracing and will continue to follow health guidelines for this virus to protect Church leaders, including self-isolation, as appropriate. We continue to encourage all Church members to take steps to protect themselves and one another during this global pandemic.
