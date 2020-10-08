D93 schools to stay in Phase 2 next week
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Bonneville School District 93 schools will stay in Phase 2 next week (Oct. 12 through Oct. 16).
Monday is a teacher collaboration day, so K through sixth grade does not have school. Middle school students have a two hour online learning day, and high school students have a four hour learning day.
This week, the district had confirmed positive cases for COVID-19 at the following schools:
|SCHOOL
|STAFF
|STUDENT
|TOTAL
|Bonneville HS
|1
|2
|3
|Cloverdale
|2
|2
|Hillcrest HS
|3
|6
|9
|Rocky Mountain
|1
|1
|Thunder Ridge HS
|2
|4
|6
|Tiebreaker
|1
|1
|Transportation
|6
|6
|Ucon
|1
|1
|TOTAL:
|13
|16
|29
The district said students who were in close contact with the individuals who tested positive have been notified and asked to quarantine according to public health guidelines.
There is a live Superintendent chat with families Thursday at 8 p.m. You can join HERE, or to ask questions during the chat, join the webinar at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84904546749.
