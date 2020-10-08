Skip to Content
today at 5:20 pm
Published 5:33 pm

D93 schools to stay in Phase 2 next week

Screen Shot 2020-10-08 at 5.23.09 PM

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Bonneville School District 93 schools will stay in Phase 2 next week (Oct. 12 through Oct. 16). 

Monday is a teacher collaboration day, so K through sixth grade does not have school. Middle school students have a two hour online learning day, and high school students have a four hour learning day.

This week, the district had confirmed positive cases for COVID-19 at the following schools:

SCHOOLSTAFFSTUDENTTOTAL
Bonneville HS123
Cloverdale22
Hillcrest HS369
Rocky Mountain11
Thunder Ridge HS246
Tiebreaker11
Transportation66
Ucon11
TOTAL:131629

The district said students who were in close contact with the individuals who tested positive have been notified and asked to quarantine according to public health guidelines.

There is a live Superintendent chat with families Thursday at 8 p.m. You can join HERE, or to ask questions during the chat, join the webinar at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84904546749.

You can view more information HERE.

