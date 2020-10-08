D93 schools to stay in Phase 2 next week

Coronavirus Coverage

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Bonneville School District 93 schools will stay in Phase 2 next week (Oct. 12 through Oct. 16).

Monday is a teacher collaboration day, so K through sixth grade does not have school. Middle school students have a two hour online learning day, and high school students have a four hour learning day.

This week, the district had confirmed positive cases for COVID-19 at the following schools:

SCHOOL STAFF STUDENT TOTAL Bonneville HS 1 2 3 Cloverdale 2 2 Hillcrest HS 3 6 9 Rocky Mountain 1 1 Thunder Ridge HS 2 4 6 Tiebreaker 1 1 Transportation 6 6 Ucon 1 1 TOTAL: 13 16 29

The district said students who were in close contact with the individuals who tested positive have been notified and asked to quarantine according to public health guidelines.

There is a live Superintendent chat with families Thursday at 8 p.m. You can join HERE, or to ask questions during the chat, join the webinar at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84904546749.

You can view more information HERE.