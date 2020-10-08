U.S. Surgeon General: 3 simple W’s will control COVID-19

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIDK/KIFI) - U.S, Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams is concerned about the recent uptick in two categories in Idaho and Wyoming, but he offered a solution.

KIDK Eyewitness News 3 anchor Todd Kunz interviewed the Surgeon General about the recent numbers from the White House Coronavirus Taskforce. The data shows upward trending numbers in both new cases and test positivity. Dr. Adams acknowledged the numbers and said, yes, they are concerning.

"Wyoming, Idaho, (are) in the red. going in the wrong direction. We've got to do better so that you can keep the freedom that comes with having places open," said Adams.

He said his three W's can turn this control the coronavirus and keep places open if people would just practice them.

Kunz asked what are the three W's?

"Wear a mask, wash your hands, and watch your distance. If we do these three things, and if you get your flu shot, then you can significantly lower your chance of ended up in the hospital or spreading the virus and you'll increase the chance of more places in your community stay open," replied Adams.

The Surgeon General said it's important to take care of your body. Don't be afraid and push off seeing your doctor for other ailments because of the coronavirus.

Dr. Adams said he sent out a hypertension call-to-action Wednesday to remind people about their hypertension.

"While we've lost 200,000 lives to COVID-19, we are going to lose 500,000 to 600,000 people this year due to uncontrolled high blood pressure."