613 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 1 new death
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho officials reported 613 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death on Saturday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 47,701.
There are a total of 42,770 confirmed cases and 4,931 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 72 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. You can view more HERE.
SIPH has also confirmed another death associated with COVID-19. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Oneida County is in the minimal risk category. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham and Caribou Counties are in the moderate risk category. Butte, Franklin and Power Counties are in the high risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 169 new cases Saturday. There are 36 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Custer, 3 in Fremont, 14 in Jefferson, 1 in Lemhi, 111 in Madison and 3 in Teton. There are a total of 639 active cases. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Madison is in the high risk category. Bonneville, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi and Teton Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category.
Clark County is the only county in the Minimal Risk Category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots this week are Ada County, Madison County, Twin Falls County, Canyon County and Bonneville County.
The state is reporting there are 24,089 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 38.80 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 37 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 13,700 cases.
The state said new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 2,031, and new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 478.
There are 3,538 asymptomatic reported cases and 3,190 cases among health care workers.
1 new death was reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 507.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 1 person died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 2 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 11 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 18 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 67 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 130 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 278 people were 80+
95.63% of deaths with known race were White. 0.6% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.79% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.59% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.39% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 3 death is pending.
87.92% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 12.08% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 2 death is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|12,838
314
96
58
|1,443
100
8
15
|153
4
1
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|709
2,562
768
88
856
313
809
31
|36
304
110
20
91
65
82
7
|6
40
7
0
8
1
8
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|3,377
231
1,466
740
75
293
133
38
|697
25
266
142
10
34
27
5
|20
1
2
3
1
3
0
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|1,312
1,050
136
278
205
53
30
61
|345
191
37
42
32
1
3
4
|8
10
2
1
1
1
0
0
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|2,957
360
51
159
218
|61
36
17
3
2
|43
0
1
3
18
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|489
233
678
84
49
|37
12
21
12
1
|24
0
0
0
2
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|8,197
314
865
320
27
365
|572
43
133
33
2
36
|103
4
9
5
2
6
|TOTAL
|42,770
|4,931
|507
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
