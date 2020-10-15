718 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 1 new death
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho officials reported 718 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death on Thursday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 50,610.
There are a total of 45,223 confirmed cases and 5,387 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 102 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.
SIPH has also confirmed another death associated with COVID-19 in Bingham County. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Oneida County is in the minimal risk category. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham and Caribou Counties are in the moderate risk category. Butte, Franklin and Power Counties are in the high risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 151 new cases Thursday. There are 74 new cases in Bonneville, 2 in Custer, 4 in Fremont, 11 in Jefferson, 5 in Lemhi, 52 in Madison and 3 in Teton. There are a total of 695 active cases. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Madison is in the high risk category. Bonneville, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi and Teton Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category.
Clark County is the only county in the Minimal Risk Category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Madison County, Bonneville County, Canyon County and Twin Falls County.
The state is reporting there are 25,214 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 38.80 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 37 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 14,554 cases.
The state said 15 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 2,137, and 2 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 494.
There are 3,718 asymptomatic reported cases and 3,302 cases among health care workers.
1 new death was reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 517.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 1 person died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 2 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 11 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 18 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 67 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 135 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 283 people were 80+
95.34% of deaths with known race were White. 0.58% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.78% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.55% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.75% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 2 death is pending.
87.79% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 12.21% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 1 death is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|13,921
325
99
59
|1,536
112
8
15
|156
4
1
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|747
2,774
812
100
938
340
854
31
|41
351
118
24
93
73
87
7
|6
41
7
0
8
1
8
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|3,665
253
1,810
813
87
331
159
40
|749
26
294
151
11
36
27
7
|22
1
2
3
1
3
0
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|1,421
1,117
161
291
232
56
35
64
|438
228
41
48
37
1
3
8
|8
12
2
1
1
1
0
0
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|3,115
377
55
159
224
|102
41
23
3
2
|45
1
1
3
19
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|548
258
754
98
58
|40
13
21
14
3
|24
0
0
0
2
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|8,428
328
902
330
29
379
|599
52
136
33
2
35
|104
4
10
5
2
6
|TOTAL
|45,223
|5,387
|517
These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
