D93 schools to stay in Phase 2 next week

Coronavirus Coverage

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Bonneville School District 93 schools will stay in Phase 2 next week (Oct. 19 through Oct. 23).

Monday is a regular day for K through sixth grade. Middle school students have a two hour online learning day, and high school students have a four hour learning day.

This week, the district had confirmed positive cases for COVID-19 at the following schools:

School Staff Student Grand Total Bonneville HS 2 2 Bonneville Online 1 1 Child Nutrition 3 3 Contractor 2 2 Discovery 2 2 4 Falls Valley 1 1 Hillcrest HS 1 7 8 Iona 1 1 Rimrock 3 3 Rocky Mountain 2 6 8 Sandcreek 2 2 Special Services 2 2 Summit Hills 1 1 Technical Careers HS 1 1 Technology 2 2 Thunder Ridge HS 3 1 4 Transportation 1 1 Woodland Hills 1 1 Grand Total 24 23 47

The district said students who were in close contact with the individuals who tested positive have been notified and asked to quarantine according to public health guidelines.

You can view more information HERE.