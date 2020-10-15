Skip to Content
today at 5:47 pm
Published 5:59 pm

D93 schools to stay in Phase 2 next week

Screen Shot 2020-10-15 at 5.53.20 PM

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Bonneville School District 93 schools will stay in Phase 2 next week (Oct. 19 through Oct. 23). 

Monday is a regular day for K through sixth grade. Middle school students have a two hour online learning day, and high school students have a four hour learning day.

This week, the district had confirmed positive cases for COVID-19 at the following schools:

SchoolStaffStudentGrand Total
Bonneville HS22
Bonneville Online11
Child Nutrition33
Contractor22
Discovery224
Falls Valley11
Hillcrest HS178
Iona11
Rimrock33
Rocky Mountain268
Sandcreek22
Special Services22
Summit Hills11
Technical Careers HS11
Technology22
Thunder Ridge HS314
Transportation11
Woodland Hills11
Grand Total242347

The district said students who were in close contact with the individuals who tested positive have been notified and asked to quarantine according to public health guidelines.

You can view more information HERE.

News Team

