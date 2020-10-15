D93 schools to stay in Phase 2 next week
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Bonneville School District 93 schools will stay in Phase 2 next week (Oct. 19 through Oct. 23).
Monday is a regular day for K through sixth grade. Middle school students have a two hour online learning day, and high school students have a four hour learning day.
This week, the district had confirmed positive cases for COVID-19 at the following schools:
|School
|Staff
|Student
|Grand Total
|Bonneville HS
|2
|2
|Bonneville Online
|1
|1
|Child Nutrition
|3
|3
|Contractor
|2
|2
|Discovery
|2
|2
|4
|Falls Valley
|1
|1
|Hillcrest HS
|1
|7
|8
|Iona
|1
|1
|Rimrock
|3
|3
|Rocky Mountain
|2
|6
|8
|Sandcreek
|2
|2
|Special Services
|2
|2
|Summit Hills
|1
|1
|Technical Careers HS
|1
|1
|Technology
|2
|2
|Thunder Ridge HS
|3
|1
|4
|Transportation
|1
|1
|Woodland Hills
|1
|1
|Grand Total
|24
|23
|47
The district said students who were in close contact with the individuals who tested positive have been notified and asked to quarantine according to public health guidelines.
Comments