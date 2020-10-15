Governor Little to hold press conference Thursday

Coronavirus Coverage

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Governor Brad Little will host a press conference updating Idahoans on COVID-19 in the state at 1 p.m. MT Thursday.



Idaho has been under Stage 4 of Idaho Rebounds since June 13. Under Stage 4, all Idaho businesses are open while protocols are followed to minimize transmission risk.

INDIVIDUAL EMPLOYER SPECIFIC TYPE EMPLOYER Vulnerable Idahoans can resume public interactions, but should practice physical distancing, minimizing exposure to social settings where distancing may not be practical, unless precautionary measures are observed. Resume unrestricted staffing of worksites but practice physical distancing, personal protections and sanitation for protection of workers, and continue to encourage telework when feasible. Visits to senior living facilities and congregate facilities (e.g. jails and corrections) can resume. Those who interact with residents and patients must be diligent regarding hygiene and physical distancing. Gatherings, both public and private, of more than 50 people, where appropriate physical distancing and precautionary measures are observed can occur. Find gatherings guidance here. Special accommodations for employees who are considered vulnerable should be made. Nightclubs may operate with diminished standing-room occupancy, where applicable and appropriate. Non-essential travel continues to locations that allow it and do not have ongoing transmission (individuals should adhere to state and CDC guidelines regarding isolation following travel). All open businesses continue to follow plans. Large venues (e.g. sporting venues) can operate under limited physical distancing protocols. Non-essential travel continues to locations that allow it and do not have ongoing transmission (employers should adhere to state and CDC guidelines regarding isolation following travel).

Business Protocols for Opening — Businesses opening their doors in various stages of the Idaho Rebound plan should have operational plans in place to mitigate the risk of spreading COVID-19. For business protocols available, click here.

Every two weeks: re-evaluation against criteria to determine feasibility to move from one stage to the next

***ALL CRITERIA MUST BE MET TO MOVE STAGES AND DATES ARE ESTIMATED TARGETS