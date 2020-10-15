Governor Little to hold press conference Thursday
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Governor Brad Little will host a press conference updating Idahoans on COVID-19 in the state at 1 p.m. MT Thursday.
Idaho has been under Stage 4 of Idaho Rebounds since June 13. Under Stage 4, all Idaho businesses are open while protocols are followed to minimize transmission risk.
|INDIVIDUAL
|EMPLOYER
|SPECIFIC TYPE EMPLOYER
|Vulnerable Idahoans can resume public interactions, but should practice physical distancing, minimizing exposure to social settings where distancing may not be practical, unless precautionary measures are observed.
|Resume unrestricted staffing of worksites but practice physical distancing, personal protections and sanitation for protection of workers, and continue to encourage telework when feasible.
|Visits to senior living facilities and congregate facilities (e.g. jails and corrections) can resume. Those who interact with residents and patients must be diligent regarding hygiene and physical distancing.
|Gatherings, both public and private, of more than 50 people, where appropriate physical distancing and precautionary measures are observed can occur. Find gatherings guidance here.
|Special accommodations for employees who are considered vulnerable should be made.
|Nightclubs may operate with diminished standing-room occupancy, where applicable and appropriate.
|Non-essential travel continues to locations that allow it and do not have ongoing transmission (individuals should adhere to state and CDC guidelines regarding isolation following travel).
|All open businesses continue to follow plans.
|Large venues (e.g. sporting venues) can operate under limited physical distancing protocols.
|Non-essential travel continues to locations that allow it and do not have ongoing transmission (employers should adhere to state and CDC guidelines regarding isolation following travel).
Business Protocols for Opening — Businesses opening their doors in various stages of the Idaho Rebound plan should have operational plans in place to mitigate the risk of spreading COVID-19. For business protocols available, click here.
Every two weeks: re-evaluation against criteria to determine feasibility to move from one stage to the next
***ALL CRITERIA MUST BE MET TO MOVE STAGES AND DATES ARE ESTIMATED TARGETS
