SIPH confirms 3 more deaths due to COVID-19

Coronavirus Coverage

SOUTHEAST IDAHO (KIFI/KIDK) - Southeastern Idaho Public Health has confirmed three deaths associated with COVID-19 in southeast Idaho.

Two deaths were in Bannock County. One was a female in her 80’s and the other one was a male in his 70’s.

The third death occurred in Bingham County in a female in her 60’s.

This brings the total to 34 deaths due to COVID-19 in southeast Idaho.

Out of respect to these individuals’ families, no additional details will be released.

Eastern Idaho Public Health has reported 32 deaths in its health district.

As of Sunday, there are 528 total recorded deaths in the state.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

1 person died between the ages of 18 and 29

2 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

11 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

19 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

71 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

137 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

288 people were 80+

95.20% of deaths with known race were White. 0.58% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.77% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.73% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.73% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 8 death is pending.

87.74% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 12.26% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 7 death is pending.

SIPH urges all residents to take precautions to slow the spread of COVID-19. This includes practicing social distancing at all times, wearing cloth face coverings in public places, practicing good hand hygiene, and isolating immediately if you show symptoms of COVID-19.

Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:

• Fever or chills

• Cough

• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

• Fatigue

• Muscle or body aches

• Headache

• New loss of taste or smell

• Sore throat

• Congestion or runny nose

• Nausea or vomiting

• Diarrhea

SIPH has a call center to field questions from the community and is open Monday-Friday 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. You can reach the hotline at (208) 234-5875.