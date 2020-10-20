EIPH confirms 3 more deaths due to COVID-19

Coronavirus Coverage

SOUTHEAST IDAHO (KIFI/KIDK) - Eastern Idaho Public Health has confirmed three deaths associated with COVID-19.

All three individuals were from Bonneville County.

The first individual was a male in his 40s.

The second individual was a male in his 60s.

The third invidual was a female in her 80s.

This brings the total to 35 deaths due to COVID-19 in the health district.

Out of respect to these individuals’ families, no additional details will be released.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has reported 34 deaths in its health district.

As of Tuesday, there are 535 total recorded deaths in the state.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

1 person died between the ages of 18 and 29

2 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

11 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

19 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

71 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

139 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

292 people were 80+

95.30% of deaths with known race were White. 0.56% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.75% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.69% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.69% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 3 death is pending.

87.41% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 12.59% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 3 death is pending.