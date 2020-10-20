How to know if you have COVID-19 or the flu before getting tested
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A lot of people want to know what is the difference between Influenza (Flu) and COVID-19 before having to get tested.
According to the CDC Influenza and COVID-19 are both contagious respiratory illnesses, but they are caused by different viruses.
COVID-19 is caused by infection with a new coronavirus (called SARS-CoV-2) and flu is caused by infection with influenza viruses.
The CDC explains the key difference is that COVID-19 appears to spread more easily than flu and causes more serious illnesses in some people.
COVID-19 can also take longer before people show symptoms and people can be contagious for longer.
The CDC describes the similarities and difference between flu and COVID-19 below:
Similarities:
Both COVID-19 and flu can have varying degrees of signs and symptoms, ranging from no symptoms (asymptomatic) to severe symptoms. Common symptoms that COVID-19 and flu share include:
- Fever or feeling feverish/chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue (tiredness)
- Sore throat
- Runny or stuffy nose
- Muscle pain or body aches
- Headache
- Some people may have vomiting and diarrhea, though this is more common in children than adults
Differences:
Flu
Flu viruses can cause mild to severe illness, including common signs and symptoms listed above.
COVID-19
COVID-19 seems to cause more serious illnesses in some people. Other signs and symptoms of COVID-19, different from flu, may include change in or loss of taste or smell.
