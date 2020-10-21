Idaho’s coronavirus cases spike again, doctors urge action

Coronavirus Coverage

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho is seeing its largest coronavirus spike since the pandemic began, with new cases increasing by 46.5% percent over the past two weeks.

That has some health care experts urging Gov. Brad Little to take additional action to slow the spread of the virus.

Dr. Bart Hill, a vice president with St. Luke's Regional Health System, says Idaho's current approach hasn't worked to change the trajectory of the pandemic.

He says hospital officials are meeting with the governor to encourage additional steps like statewide information campaigns targeting teens and young adults.

Little has maintained that the responsibility to slow the virus falls on individuals, urging people to wear masks, practice social distancing and wash hands.

Idaho officials reported 873 new COVID-19 cases and 4 new deaths on Tuesday bringing the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 54,663.

The latest White House Coronavirus Task Force report obtained by ABC News shows Idaho remains in the red zone for new confirmed cases.

That means 101 or more new cases per 100,000 population last week, with the 7th highest rate in the country.

Idaho is also in the red zone for test positivity, indicating a rate at or above 10.1%, with the 2nd highest rate in the country.

The Gem State has seen an increase in new cases and an increase in test positivity over the last week.

Ada County, Madison County and Bonneville County had the highest number of new cases over the last 3 weeks. These counties represent 37.3% of new cases in Idaho.