Coronavirus Coverage
By
today at 5:54 pm
Published 6:01 pm

D93 schools to stay in Phase 2 next week

Screen Shot 2020-10-22 at 5.54.27 PM copy

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Bonneville School District 93 schools will stay in Phase 2 next week (Oct. 26 through Oct. 30). 

There were a total of 76 cases reported in the district this week.

There are no classes Monday for K through sixth grade. Middle school students have a two hour online learning day, and high school students have a four hour learning day.

This week, the district had confirmed positive cases for COVID-19 at the following schools:

LevelSchoolStaffStudentGrand Total
DistrictChild Nutrition11
Special Services77
Technology22
District Total1010
ElementaryBonneville Online11
Cloverdale213
Discovery314
Falls Valley11
Iona33
Mountain Valley527
Summit Hills55
Ucon33
Woodland Hills22
Elementary Total181129
High SchoolBonneville HS224
Bonneville Online HS11
Hillcrest HS178
Technical Careers HS11
Thunder Ridge HS4812
High School Total81826
Middle SchoolRocky Mountain448
Sandcreek213
Middle School Total6511
Grand Total423476

The district said students who were in close contact with the individuals who tested positive have been notified and asked to quarantine according to public health guidelines.

You can view more information HERE.

News Team

