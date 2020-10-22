D93 schools to stay in Phase 2 next week
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Bonneville School District 93 schools will stay in Phase 2 next week (Oct. 26 through Oct. 30).
There were a total of 76 cases reported in the district this week.
There are no classes Monday for K through sixth grade. Middle school students have a two hour online learning day, and high school students have a four hour learning day.
This week, the district had confirmed positive cases for COVID-19 at the following schools:
|Level
|School
|Staff
|Student
|Grand Total
|District
|Child Nutrition
|1
|1
|Special Services
|7
|7
|Technology
|2
|2
|District Total
|10
|10
|Elementary
|Bonneville Online
|1
|1
|Cloverdale
|2
|1
|3
|Discovery
|3
|1
|4
|Falls Valley
|1
|1
|Iona
|3
|3
|Mountain Valley
|5
|2
|7
|Summit Hills
|5
|5
|Ucon
|3
|3
|Woodland Hills
|2
|2
|Elementary Total
|18
|11
|29
|High School
|Bonneville HS
|2
|2
|4
|Bonneville Online HS
|1
|1
|Hillcrest HS
|1
|7
|8
|Technical Careers HS
|1
|1
|Thunder Ridge HS
|4
|8
|12
|High School Total
|8
|18
|26
|Middle School
|Rocky Mountain
|4
|4
|8
|Sandcreek
|2
|1
|3
|Middle School Total
|6
|5
|11
|Grand Total
|42
|34
|76
The district said students who were in close contact with the individuals who tested positive have been notified and asked to quarantine according to public health guidelines.
