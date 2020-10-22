D93 schools to stay in Phase 2 next week

Coronavirus Coverage

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Bonneville School District 93 schools will stay in Phase 2 next week (Oct. 26 through Oct. 30).

There were a total of 76 cases reported in the district this week.

There are no classes Monday for K through sixth grade. Middle school students have a two hour online learning day, and high school students have a four hour learning day.

This week, the district had confirmed positive cases for COVID-19 at the following schools:

Level School Staff Student Grand Total District Child Nutrition 1 1 Special Services 7 7 Technology 2 2 District Total 10 10 Elementary Bonneville Online 1 1 Cloverdale 2 1 3 Discovery 3 1 4 Falls Valley 1 1 Iona 3 3 Mountain Valley 5 2 7 Summit Hills 5 5 Ucon 3 3 Woodland Hills 2 2 Elementary Total 18 11 29 High School Bonneville HS 2 2 4 Bonneville Online HS 1 1 Hillcrest HS 1 7 8 Technical Careers HS 1 1 Thunder Ridge HS 4 8 12 High School Total 8 18 26 Middle School Rocky Mountain 4 4 8 Sandcreek 2 1 3 Middle School Total 6 5 11 Grand Total 42 34 76

The district said students who were in close contact with the individuals who tested positive have been notified and asked to quarantine according to public health guidelines.

