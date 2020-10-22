EIPH confirms 3 more deaths due to COVID-19

Coronavirus Coverage

SOUTHEAST IDAHO (KIFI/KIDK) - Eastern Idaho Public Health has confirmed three more deaths associated with COVID-19.

Two individuals were from Bonneville County. One was a male in his 80s, and the other was a female in her 80s.

The third individual was a female in her 80s from Madison County.

This brings the total to 39 deaths due to COVID-19 in the health district.

Out of respect to these individuals’ families, no additional details will be released.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has reported 35 deaths in its health district.

As of Wednesday, there are 546 total recorded deaths in the state.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

1 person died between the ages of 18 and 29

2 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

12 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

19 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

73 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

142 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

296 people were 80+

95.05% of deaths with known race were White. 0.73% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.73% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.65% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.83% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 1 death is pending.

86.97% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 13.03% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 1 death is pending.