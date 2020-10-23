1,073 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 9 new deaths

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho officials reported 1,073 new COVID-19 cases and 9 new deaths on Friday.

That's 21 cases less than the record reported cases on a single day of 1,094 last Friday, Oct. 16.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 57,673.

There are a total of 50,902 confirmed cases and 6,771 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 165 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Oneida County is in the minimal risk category. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham and Caribou Counties are in the moderate risk category. Butte, Franklin and Power Counties are in the high risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 252 new cases Friday. There are 60 new cases in Bonneville, 65 in Fremont, 16 in Jefferson, 7 in Lemhi and 104 in Madison. There are a total of 750 active cases. You can view more HERE.

EIPH has also confirmed two more deaths associated with COVID-19. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Madison and Lemhi are in the high risk category. Bonneville, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson and Teton Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category. Clark County is the only county in the Minimal Risk Category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Bonneville County, Twin Falls County and Kootenai County.

The state is reporting there are 27,509 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.0 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 39 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 16,404 cases.

The state said 24 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 2,387, and 3 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 527.

There are 3,931 asymptomatic reported cases and 3,626 cases among health care workers.

9 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 562.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

1 person died between the ages of 18 and 29

3 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

12 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

20 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

78 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

144 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

234 people were 80+

95.15% of deaths with known race were White. 0.72% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.72% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.62% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.80% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 5 death is pending.

86.54% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 13.46% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 5 death is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 14,110

366

104

60 1,775

135

9

15 160

4

1

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 813

3,284

899

128

1,162

415

1,029

33 41

450

135

26

114

100

97

7 7

44

8

0

8

6

8

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 4,246

278

2,376

931

90

456

204

40 856

29

337

170

11

37

28

7 28

2

4

3

1

3

0

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 1,636

1,218

195

304

279

62

43

80 632

308

55

58

56

2

3

10 10

17

4

2

1

1

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 3,4602

414

64

166

249 199

46

62

3

4 48

1

1

3

20 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 708

322

857

114

71 49

15

29

18

4 24

1

0

0

3 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 8,967

355

960

349

37

396 677

57

144

35

2

40 108

6

10

5

2

8 TOTAL 50,902 6,771 562

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.