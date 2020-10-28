862 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 14 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho officials reported 862 new COVID-19 cases and 14 new deaths on Wednesday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 61,785.
There are a total of 54,193 confirmed cases and 7,592 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 93 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.
SIPH has also confirmed three deaths associated with COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Oneida County is in the minimal risk category. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham and Caribou Counties are in the moderate risk category. Butte, Franklin and Power Counties are in the high risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 165 new cases Wednesday. There are 80 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Custer, 7 in Fremont, 23 in Jefferson, 13 in Lemhi, 36 in Madison and 5 in Teton. There are a total 768 active cases. You can view more HERE.
EIPH has also confirmed five more deaths associated with COVID-19. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Madison and Lemhi are in the high risk category. Bonneville, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson and Teton Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category. Clark County is the only county in the Minimal Risk Category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Twin Falls County, Bonneville County and Kootenai County.
The state is reporting there are 28,890 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.2 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 41 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 17,364 cases.
The state said 31 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 2,514, and 4 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 546.
There are 4,113 asymptomatic reported cases and 3,806 cases among health care workers.
14 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 599.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 1 person died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 5 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 13 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 22 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 82 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 149 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 324 people were 80+
94.30% of deaths with known race were White. 0.67% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.84% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.01% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.18% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 2 death is pending.
86.60% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 13.40% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 2 death is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|14,762
383
108
64
|1,948
147
9
18
|167
4
1
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|840
3,613
972
177
1,280
468
1,103
34
|43
484
147
30
117
120
104
7
|7
46
9
2
9
8
9
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|4,611
292
2,649
1,013
92
485
254
40
|999
29
350
199
11
41
35
7
|35
2
3
3
1
4
0
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|1,785
1,268
218
310
308
67
52
85
|776
349
69
64
67
3
3
14
|14
22
4
2
2
1
0
0
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|3,894
438
73
172
264
|241
54
83
3
4
|49
1
1
3
20
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|809
353
917
124
77
|53
20
32
18
4
|24
1
1
0
3
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|9,301
369
990
363
51
418
|712
59
147
35
6
42
|108
6
10
5
2
8
|TOTAL
|54,193
|7,592
|599
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
