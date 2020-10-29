Skip to Content
D93 schools to stay in Phase 2 next week

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Bonneville School District 93 schools will stay in Phase 2 next week (Nov. 2 through Nov. 6). 

There were a total of 49 cases reported in the district this week.

There are regular classes Monday for K through sixth grade. Middle school students have a two hour online learning day, and high school students have a four hour learning day.

This week, the district had confirmed positive cases for COVID-19 at the following schools:

LevelSchoolOtherStaffStudentGrand Total
DistrictSpecial Services11
Substitutes22
Transportation11
District Total44
ElementaryBonneville Online112
Cloverdale11
Fairview11
Falls Valley11
Rimrock112
Summit Hills33
Woodland Hills123
Elementary Total18413
High SchoolBonneville HS145
Hillcrest HS1910
Lincoln HS11
Thunder Ridge HS33
High School Total21719
Middle SchoolRocky Mountain145
Sandcreek358
Middle School Total4913
Grand Total1183049

The district said students who were in close contact with the individuals who tested positive have been notified and asked to quarantine according to public health guidelines.

Input needed on Phase 3

With changes in East Idaho Public Health’s COVID Response Plan and the recent statewide Health Order issued by Governor Little, the district is reviewing its plan for Phase 3.

Right now, it does not appear that public health agencies will require any more restrictive measures than the district currently has in Phase 2. They would really appreciate hearing your feelings about what steps they should take if Bonneville County is designated as high-risk. You can answer a few questions about what you think they should do in Phase 3 HERE.

You can view more information HERE.

