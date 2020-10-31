798 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho officials reported 798 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths on Saturday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 64,608.
There are a total of 56,399 confirmed cases and 8,209 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 96 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bear Lake County and Oneida County are in the moderate risk category. Bannock County, Bingham County, Butte County, Caribou County, Franklin County and Power County are in the high risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released a report for Saturday. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Madison and Lemhi are in the high risk category. Bonneville, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson and Teton Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category. Clark County is the only county in the Minimal Risk Category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Twin Falls County and Bonneville County.
The state is reporting there are 29,867 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.1 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 41 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 18,022 cases.
The state said 22 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 2,594, and 2 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 551.
There are 4,218 asymptomatic reported cases and 3,958 cases among health care workers.
3 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 629.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 1 person died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 5 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 14 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 24 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 87 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 156 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 342 people were 80+
94.08% of deaths with known race were White. 0.8% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.8% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.08% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.24% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 4 deaths is pending.
87.04% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 12.96% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 4 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|15,266
415
118
69
|2,100
162
9
18
|180
4
1
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|867
3,788
1,030
205
1,338
501
1,151
35
|44
528
159
32
123
130
106
6
|7
49
9
3
9
9
9
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|4,725
301
2,735
1,035
92
492
275
40
|1,029
29
358
209
11
41
36
7
|38
2
4
4
1
4
1
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|1,914
1,294
229
317
321
70
59
89
|858
380
77
66
73
3
5
15
|14
23
4
2
2
1
0
0
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|4,170
468
89
179
282
|274
55
114
3
5
|51
1
1
3
20
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|865
359
948
131
80
|59
21
34
18
5
|24
1
1
0
3
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|9,580
385
1,019
369
58
431
|755
63
152
36
7
50
|111
6
10
5
2
8
|TOTAL
|56,399
|8,209
|629
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
