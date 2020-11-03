Wyoming governor COVID-19 negative after Birx, tribe meeting

Coronavirus Coverage

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) - Wyoming's governor tested negative for the coronavirus for a second time but remained in isolation after being exposed at a meeting that included the coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force.

A White House spokesperson didn't immediately return a message Tuesday asking whether the coordinator, Dr. Deborah Birx, had been tested since the meeting at the Wind River Casino in Riverton on Oct. 28.

Birx visited Wyoming on a multi-state trip to discuss the pandemic with state, tribal and local officials.

Gov. Mark Gordon will work from the Governor's Residence in Cheyenne in isolation for the rest of this week out of an "abundance of caution," spokesman Michael Pearlman said Tuesday.

Gordon might get a third test after the negative rapid and conventional test results, Pearlman added.

The top Northern Arapaho tribal official, Lee Spoonhunter, tested positive for the coronavirus and had mild COVID-19 symptoms after sitting next to Gordon at the meeting.

Spoonhunter chairs the Northern Arapaho Business Council. Spoonhunter and other tribal officials were isolating themselves, the Casper Star-Tribune reported.

Participants wore masks and took other precautions against the virus throughout the meeting, state officials said.