D93 schools to stay in Phase 2 next week

Coronavirus Coverage

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Bonneville School District 93 schools will stay in Phase 2 next week (Nov. 9 - Nov. 13).

There were a total of 38 cases reported in the district this week.

There is no school Monday for K through sixth grade. Middle school students have a two hour online learning day, and high school students have a four hour learning day.

This week, the district had confirmed positive cases for COVID-19 at the following schools:

Elementary Cloverdale 1 1 Falls Valley 1 1 Hillview 1 1 Iona 2 2 Mountain Valley 1 1 Rimrock 1 1 2 Summit Hills 3 3 Tiebreaker 1 1 Woodland Hills 1 1 Elementary Total 6 7 13 High School Bonneville HS 2 2 Hillcrest HS 4 4 Technical Careers HS 1 1 Thunder Ridge HS 2 7 9 High School Total 2 14 16 Middle School Rocky Mountain 2 4 6 Sandcreek 3 3 Middle School Total 2 7 9 Grand Total 10 28 38

The district said students who were in close contact with the individuals who tested positive have been notified and asked to quarantine according to public health guidelines.

You can view more information HERE.