Coronavirus Coverage
today at 12:55 pm
Published 1:04 pm

D93 schools to stay in Phase 2 next week

Screen Shot 2020-11-05 at 1.00.24 PM

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Bonneville School District 93 schools will stay in Phase 2 next week (Nov. 9 - Nov. 13). 

There were a total of 38 cases reported in the district this week.

There is no school Monday for K through sixth grade. Middle school students have a two hour online learning day, and high school students have a four hour learning day.

This week, the district had confirmed positive cases for COVID-19 at the following schools:

ElementaryCloverdale11
Falls Valley11
Hillview11
Iona22
Mountain Valley11
Rimrock112
Summit Hills33
Tiebreaker11
Woodland Hills11
Elementary Total6713
High SchoolBonneville HS22
Hillcrest HS44
Technical Careers HS11
Thunder Ridge HS279
High School Total21416
Middle SchoolRocky Mountain246
Sandcreek33
Middle School Total279
Grand Total102838

The district said students who were in close contact with the individuals who tested positive have been notified and asked to quarantine according to public health guidelines.

You can view more information HERE.

