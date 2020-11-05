D93 schools to stay in Phase 2 next week
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Bonneville School District 93 schools will stay in Phase 2 next week (Nov. 9 - Nov. 13).
There were a total of 38 cases reported in the district this week.
There is no school Monday for K through sixth grade. Middle school students have a two hour online learning day, and high school students have a four hour learning day.
This week, the district had confirmed positive cases for COVID-19 at the following schools:
|Elementary
|Cloverdale
|1
|1
|Falls Valley
|1
|1
|Hillview
|1
|1
|Iona
|2
|2
|Mountain Valley
|1
|1
|Rimrock
|1
|1
|2
|Summit Hills
|3
|3
|Tiebreaker
|1
|1
|Woodland Hills
|1
|1
|Elementary Total
|6
|7
|13
|High School
|Bonneville HS
|2
|2
|Hillcrest HS
|4
|4
|Technical Careers HS
|1
|1
|Thunder Ridge HS
|2
|7
|9
|High School Total
|2
|14
|16
|Middle School
|Rocky Mountain
|2
|4
|6
|Sandcreek
|3
|3
|Middle School Total
|2
|7
|9
|Grand Total
|10
|28
|38
The district said students who were in close contact with the individuals who tested positive have been notified and asked to quarantine according to public health guidelines.
Comments