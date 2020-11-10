1,201 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 16 new deaths

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho officials reported 1,201 new COVID-19 cases and 16 new deaths on Tuesday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 75,428.

There are a total of 64,875 confirmed cases and 10,553 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 86 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.

SIPH has also confirmed two deaths associated with COVID-19. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bear Lake County and Oneida County are in the moderate risk category. Bannock County, Bingham County, Butte County, Caribou County, Franklin County and Power County are in the high risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update Tuesday. You can view more HERE.

EIPH has also confirmed another death associated with COVID-19. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Lemhi is in the critical risk category. Bonneville, Madison and Teton are in the high risk category. Fremont and Jefferson are in the moderate risk category. Clark and Custer are in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Bonneville County, Kootenai County and Twin Falls County.

The state is reporting there are 33,330 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.4 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 46 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 20,662 cases.

The state said 36 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 2,962, and 8 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 593.

There are 4,464 asymptomatic reported cases and 4,318 cases among health care workers.

16 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 714.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

1 person died between the ages of 18 and 29

5 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

14 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

26 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

97 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

184 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

387 people were 80+

94.35% of deaths with known race were White. 1.13% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.71% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.84% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.98% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 6 deaths is pending.

87.85% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 12.15% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 6 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 17,335

486

152

83 2,567

196

25

22 199

4

1

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 947

4,518

1,253

241

1,551

572

1,280

39 60

744

215

47

140

195

121

12 7

61

9

7

13

9

10

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 5,510

384

3,103

1,175

100

567

352

44 1,268

56

390

255

13

56

43

8 40

2

7

5

1

6

4

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 2,124

1,429

250

335

366

104

79

98 1,080

533

115

76

84

7

8

15 19

26

5

2

3

1

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 4,944

566

115

200

340 405

69

148

5

7 56

2

1

3

21 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 1,324

456

1,148

187

114 130

26

59

23

7 26

1

1

0

4 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 10,577

442

1,081

406

69

472 1,039

79

175

40

13

75 122

6

12

5

2

8 TOTAL 64,875 10,553 714

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.