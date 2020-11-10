EIPH confirms another death due to COVID-19

Coronavirus Coverage

EAST IDAHO (KIFI/KIDK) - Eastern Idaho Public Health has confirmed another death associated with COVID-19.

The individual was a female in Bonneville County in her 60s.

This brings the total number of deaths in health district to 69.

Out of respect to these individuals’ families, no additional details will be released.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has reported 54 deaths in its health district.

As of Monday, there are 698 total recorded deaths in the state.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

1 person died between the ages of 18 and 29

5 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

14 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

26 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

96 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

181 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

375 people were 80+

94.52% of deaths with known race were White. 0.87% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.72% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.88% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.02% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 5 deaths is pending.

87.73% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 12.27% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 5 deaths is pending.