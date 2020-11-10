Gov. Little to hold COVID-19 press conference Friday

Coronavirus Coverage

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Governor Brad Little will hold a virtual press conference updating Idahoans on COVID-19 in the state Friday at 1 p.m. MT.

Idaho has reported five consecutive days of more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases per day, including a record 1,403 new cases on Saturday as the pandemic's surge sweeps the state and the nation.

The Idaho Statesman reports Idaho's seven-day moving average also reached an all-time high of just over 1,102 cases per day - an increase of more than 33% since Nov. 1, when it was 824 per day.

The numbers come after a state panel of medical experts asked Republican Gov. Brad Little for a statewide mask mandate last week. Health officials worry that hospitals are running out of space for COVID-19 patients.

Little moved the state back to Idaho Rebounds Stage 3 as of Oct 27.

The governor said he made the decision because of the elevated COVID-19 active cases and healthcare facilities facing increased demand and capacity constraints.

