Gov. Little to hold COVID-19 press conference Friday
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Governor Brad Little will hold a virtual press conference updating Idahoans on COVID-19 in the state Friday at 1 p.m. MT.
You can watch the press conference below.
Idaho has reported five consecutive days of more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases per day, including a record 1,403 new cases on Saturday as the pandemic's surge sweeps the state and the nation.
The Idaho Statesman reports Idaho's seven-day moving average also reached an all-time high of just over 1,102 cases per day - an increase of more than 33% since Nov. 1, when it was 824 per day.
The numbers come after a state panel of medical experts asked Republican Gov. Brad Little for a statewide mask mandate last week. Health officials worry that hospitals are running out of space for COVID-19 patients.
Little moved the state back to Idaho Rebounds Stage 3 as of Oct 27.
The governor said he made the decision because of the elevated COVID-19 active cases and healthcare facilities facing increased demand and capacity constraints.
The restriction include the following:
- Indoor gatherings are limited to 50 people or less.
- Outdoor gatherings are limited to 25-percent capacity.
- Physical distancing requirements are in place for gatherings of all types.
- Long-term care facilities will not be allowed to operate without requiring masks on their premises.
- There will be seating only at bars, restaurants, and nightclubs. Nightclubs can only operate as bars.
- Employers should continue to protect at-risk employees by allowing telework or by making special accommodations for these individuals in the workplace.
- All individuals and businesses should follow recommended protocols for minimizing transmission of the virus available at Rebound.Idaho.Gov.
Comments