SIPH confirms 2 more deaths due to COVID-19

Coronavirus Coverage

SOUTHEAST IDAHO (KIFI/KIDK) - Southeastern Idaho Public Health has confirmed two deaths associated with COVID-19.

One is a female in her 50’s from Franklin County, and the other is a male in his 80’s from Bannock County.

This brings the total to 58 deaths due to COVID-19 in southeast Idaho.

Out of respect to these individuals’ families, no additional details will be released.

Eastern Idaho Public Health has reported 71 deaths in its health district.

As of Wednesday, there are 733 total recorded deaths in the state.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

1 person died between the ages of 18 and 29

5 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

14 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

27 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

97 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

191 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

398 people were 80+

94.35% of deaths with known race were White. 1.13% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.71% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.84% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.98% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 25 deaths is pending.

87.85% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 12.15% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 25 deaths is pending.