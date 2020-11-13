D93 schools to stay in Phase 2 next week

Coronavirus Coverage

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Bonneville School District 93 schools will stay in Phase 2 next week (Nov. 16 - Nov. 19).

There were a total of 49 cases reported in the district this week.

There will be a regular school day for K through sixth grade. Middle school students have a two hour online learning day, and high school students have a four hour learning day.

This week, the district had confirmed positive cases for COVID-19 at the following schools:

The district said students who were in close contact with the individuals who tested positive have been notified and asked to quarantine according to public health guidelines.

There will be a D93 Live Superintendent Chat Friday at 8 p.m. on Facebook. To ask questions during the chat, you can join the Zoom meeting at https://d93.org/D93Live.

You can view more information HERE.