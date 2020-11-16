EIPH confirms 4 more deaths due to COVID-19

Coronavirus Coverage

EAST IDAHO (KIFI/KIDK) - Eastern Idaho Public Health has confirmed four deaths associated with COVID-19.

Three of the individuals were from Bonneville County. One was a female in her 40s, one was a male in his 60s and another was a male in his 80.

The fourth individual was a male in his 60s from Jefferson County.

This brings the total to 77 deaths due to COVID-19 in the health district.

Out of respect to these individuals’ families, no additional details will be released.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has reported 63 deaths in its health district.

As of Monday, there are 763 total recorded deaths in the state.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

1 person died between the ages of 18 and 29

5 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

15 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

28 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

99 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

201 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

414 people were 80+

94.55% of deaths with known race were White. 1.06% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.8% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.86% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.9% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 11 deaths is pending.

88.05% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 11.95% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 2=10 deaths is pending.