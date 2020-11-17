Idaho remains in coronavirus ‘red zone’ with 15th highest rate in country

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The latest White House Coronavirus Task Force report obtained by ABC News shows Idaho remains in the red zone for new confirmed cases.

That means 101 or more new cases per 100,000 population last week, with the 15th highest rate in the country.

Idaho is also in the red zone for test positivity, indicating a rate at or above 10.1%, with the 2nd highest rate in the country.

The Gem State has seen an increase in new cases and an increase in test positivity.

Ada County, Canyon County and Twin Falls County had the highest number of new cases over the last 3 weeks. These counties represent 42.8% of new cases in Idaho.

Case rates increased in 34 counties and test positivity increased in 32 counties, indicating continued acceleration of the epidemic across the

entire state.

93% of all counties in Idaho have moderate or high levels of community transmission (yellow, orange, or red zones), with 86% having high

levels of community transmission (red zone).

During the week of Nov 2 - Nov 8, 17% of nursing homes had at least one new resident COVID-19 case, 49% had at least one new staff COVID19 case, and 3% had at least one new resident COVID-19 death. There were apparent outbreaks at facilities in Boise, Weiser, Soda Springs, Lewiston and Shoshone.

Idaho had 497 new cases per 100,000 population, compared to a national average of 294 per 100,000.

Current staff deployed from the federal government as assets to support the state response are: 9 to support operations activities from FEMA and 8 to support medical activities from VA.

Between Nov 7 - Nov 13, on average, 52 patients with confirmed COVID-19 and 7 patients with suspected COVID-19 were reported as newly admitted each day to hospitals in Idaho. An average of greater than 95% of hospitals reported either new confirmed or new suspected COVID patients each day during this period.

You can view the full report HERE.