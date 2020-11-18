EIPH confirms 5 more deaths due to COVID-19

Coronavirus Coverage

EAST IDAHO (KIFI/KIDK) - Eastern Idaho Public Health has confirmed five deaths associated with COVID-19.

Four were males from Jefferson County. Two were in their 80s, one in his 70s and one in his 50s.

The fifth individual was a male from Lemhi County in his 60s.

This brings the total to 88 deaths due to COVID-19 in the health district.

Out of respect to these individuals’ families, no additional details will be released.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has reported 68 deaths in its health district.

As of Tuesday, there are 798 total recorded deaths in the state.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 person died between the ages of 18 and 29

5 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

15 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

30 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

102 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

216 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

428 people were 80+

94.4% of deaths with known race were White. 1.15% of deaths with known race were Asian. 076% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.78% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.91% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 12 deaths is pending.

88.42% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 11.58% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 12 deaths is pending.