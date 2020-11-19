COVID-19 restrictions affect remaining “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” performances

Coronavirus Coverage

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Due to the newly announced Stage 2 COVID-19 protocols of limiting gatherings to 10 people or less, remaining performances of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” by the Idaho State School of Performing Arts will be affected.

The Thursday, Nov. 19, performance, will be the last live performance of the show in the Stephens Center Bistline Theatre, and only 10 ticketed audience members will be allowed. It will also be live-streamed at 7:30 p.m. HERE.

The Friday and Saturday, Nov. 20-21, performances will be pre-recorded performances that will be streamed at 7:30 p.m. HERE.

Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” is a wild tale filled with magic, trickery, star-crossed lovers, and, of course, comedy. When four Athenian’s venture into the woods in pursuit of their own desires, they fall victim to tricks from the mischievous fairy Puck, causing love triangles and other trouble. Meanwhile, Puck helps his master play a trick on the fairy queen. Imaginable chaos ensues. The ISU cast includes a talented 25 students, ranging from freshman to seniors.

These livestream performances are free; however, patrons are encouraged to donate HERE and choosing Theatre Productions.

For more information call 208-282-6452.