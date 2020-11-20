Record 1,786 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 10 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho officials reported a record 1,786 new COVID-19 cases and 10 new deaths on Friday.
The next highest single day report was 1,781 on Nov. 17.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 89,764.
There are a total of 76,570 confirmed cases and 13,194 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 224 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.
SIPH has also confirmed two deaths associated with COVID-19. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are all in the high risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 214 new cases Friday. There are 116 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Clark, 1 in Custer, 5 in Fremont, 20 in Jefferson, 4 in Lemhi, 58 in Madison and 9 in Teton. There are a total of 1,100 active cases in the area. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Lemhi, Madison and Teton are in the critical risk category. Jefferson and Fremont are in the high risk category. Custer is in the moderate risk category. Clark is in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Bonneville County and Twin Falls County.
The state is reporting there are 37,232 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.6 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 50 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 24,143 cases.
The state said 89 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 3,492, and 22 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 673.
There are 4,801 asymptomatic reported cases and 4,749 cases among health care workers.
10 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 845.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 2 person died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 6 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 17 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 34 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 108 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 230 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 448 people were 80+
94.25% of deaths with known race were White. 1.08% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.84% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.92% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.92% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 10 deaths is pending.
88.26% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 11.74% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 10 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|20,041
582
171
94
|3,024
224
39
28
|225
6
1
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|1,103
5,275
1,468
270
1,806
650
1,463
39
|78
1,037
280
58
160
235
153
12
|7
75
13
8
17
10
14
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|6,760
484
3,739
1,395
130
651
415
48
|1,556
100
436
294
16
62
57
9
|54
2
7
10
1
8
7
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|2,451
1,683
259
358
447
137
96
102
|1,381
749
149
81
136
22
18
19
|28
27
9
4
4
1
0
0
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|5,948
745
148
229
443
|566
94
179
5
9
|70
3
1
3
22
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|1,827
599
1,493
326
154
|163
60
72
36
18
|27
5
1
0
3
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|12,227
593
1,236
506
74
554
|1,255
136
217
51
14
105
|135
5
13
5
2
10
|TOTAL
|76,570
|13,194
|845
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
